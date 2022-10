Officials say one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital.

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5900 block of Main Street in East Petersburg Borough around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Officials say one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital.