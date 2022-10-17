Coroner called to scene in Lancaster County machinery incident

According to on-scene officers, two workers were cutting trees in a nearby ravine when machinery rolled down the hill and crushed one worker.

LANCASTER, Pa. — An incident with machinery in West Cocalico Township left one person dead Monday afternoon.

The coroner was called to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road and Millpond Drive in Lancaster County after a piece of machinery crushed a worker around 2 p.m.

According to on-scene officers, two people were cutting trees in a nearby ravine when machinery rolled down the hill and crushed one worker.