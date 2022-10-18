Man stabbed multiple times in Lancaster, police searching for suspect

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back. The victim's condition is currently stable.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Monday, Oct. 18.

According to police, they responded to a call at 10:33 a.m. for a stabbing on the 1200 block of Union St. in Lancaster.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back. The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

According to police, the injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

Police reports state that this was not a random act of violence and that there does not appear to be any increased safety risk for the community.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police also responded and are continuing the investigation.