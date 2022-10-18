Lancaster County man convicted of drug delivery resulting in death

Jeremy J. Morant, 31, from the 2600 block of Northfield Drive, was found guilty by jury after a three-day trial that concluded Thursday, Oct. 13.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An East Petersburg man was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The jury returned its guilty verdict after approximately 40 minutes of deliberation.

Morant was charged with selling the victim fentanyl that caused her death on Feb. 2, 2020.

Police responded to the victim's room at the Classic Inn on Lincoln Highway East at 11 a.m. Despite lifesaving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.

The cause of death was determined to be acute fentanyl toxicity.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Morant was living at the nearby Econo Lodge hotel and arranged a fentanyl transaction with the victim.

The defense argued that the fentanyl, which toxicology reports showed was approximately three times the lethal limit, could’ve been provided to the victim by someone other than Morant.



“There’s no evidence that [the victim] received fentanyl from anyone but the defendant,” said First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, who prosecuted the case. “The defendant agreed to deliver fentanyl to [the victim] and ultimately that fentanyl killed her.”