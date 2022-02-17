Mechanicsburg man accused of raping woman in her home

Chase Negley, 25, was arrested Thursday. He's accused of raping a woman last month, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Upper Allen Township Police have charged a 25-year-old Mechanicsburg man with raping a woman in her home last month.

Chase Jeremy Negley, 25, of the 3900 block of Brookridge Drive, is charged with rape, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault in the alleged incident, which police say occurred on January 9 in the victim's Upper Allen Township home.

According to police, the victim was an acquaintance of Negley, who had come to her home to retrieve some of his possessions.

While there, he began making sexual advances toward the victim, which were rebuffed, police say.

But while they were in the basement of the home, Negley forcibly removed the victim's clothing and raped her, according to police.

He then sent the victim several text messages in the days following the alleged rape, police say. In one text, he appears to apologize to the victim for forcing her to have sex with him, investigators claim.

Negley was arrested without incident on Thursday, and was taken to Cumberland County Central Booking, where he is awaiting arraignment.