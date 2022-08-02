Cumberland County man charged with statutory rape for alleged sexual relationship with 15-year-old girl

William Bradford Ross of Newville was 30 years old at the time the alleged encounters took place in 2015, according to State Police.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with statutory sexual assault after police say he had sex with a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions in 2015, when he was 30 years old.

William Bradford Ross of Newville is also charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, indecent assault and indecent exposure in connection to the alleged incidents, which took place between June and November of 2015, according to State Police.

The victim told police the alleged sexual encounters occurred at Ross' home and in other locations around Cumberland County and took place on a near-daily basis over the course of five months.

During the alleged encounters, Ross would take videos and photos of the victim, police claim. He also allegedly wanted the victim to sign a document he had prepared, dispelling rumors regarding his alleged actions, according to police.

Police took Ross into custody on Feb. 2 when he was waiting for the victim to meet him at a predetermined location to sign the document he had prepared, according to police.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Anthony Adams, who set bail at $50,000.