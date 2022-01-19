Shippensburg man charged with sexual assault of missing teen

Police arrested 24-year-old Edward Lee Jr. after they say he sexually assaulted the teen after meeting her on a social media app.

A Shippensburg man is charged with multiple felonies after police say he sexually assaulted a juvenile teen from Virginia who was reported missing.

Police arrested 24-year-old Edward Lee Jr. on Jan. 18, who met the teen on a social media app.

On Jan. 17, police in Virginia reached out to the Shippensburg Police Department about the teen, who had been missing since Jan. 15.

According to officials, Lee paid for the teen to travel from Virginia to Shippensburg, where the sexual assault took place.

The juvenile was found safe and later returned to family members in Virginia.

Lee was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.