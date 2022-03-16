Mother of children killed in murder-suicide withdraws complaint against York Area Regional Chief of Police

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office announced Marisa Vicosa has withdrawn the criminal complaint she filed against York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon.

Vicosa is the mother of two girls who were killed by their father in a murder-suicide at the end of a multi-day man hunt in November of last year. After the death of her children, Vicosa filed a private criminal complaint against Damon related to what she said was a mishandling of an emergency Protection From Abuse (PFA) order.

Vicosa was held captive and abused by her ex-husband, Robert Vicosa, for three days before she escaped on Nov. 14, 2021.

After she escaped, Vicosa filed the PFA against her ex-husband. However, police did not execute a search warrant at Robert Vicosa's home until the following day, at which point he was no longer there.

Three days later, on Nov. 18, police set out on a manhunt for Robert Vicosa, who, along with his accomplice Tia Bynum, were on the run with the two young Vicosa girls. The manhunt ended with all four dying in an apparent murder-suicide.

"At approximately 3 a.m. on Nov. 15, I was informed by two York Area Regional Officers that the chief of police put a stop to the order," wrote Marisa Vicosa in her original criminal complaint against Damon. "I was given no explanation for the stop and am still unaware of the reason for stopping the order."

On March 16, 2022, the Attorney General's office released its statement saying that the investigation into Marisa Vicosa's complaint was closed.