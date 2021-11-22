Private criminal complaint filed against York Area Regional Police Chief

YORK, Pa. — During a press conference on Monday about events surrounding the apparent murder-suicide by Robert Vicosa, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday announced a private criminal complaint was filed against York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon.
The complaint was filed against Damon over the police department's enforcement of emergency protection from abuse (PFA) order filed against Robert Vicosa.
Police say Vicosa died along with his daughters and another woman in an apparent murder-suicide on Nov. 18.
The complaint was originally filed with the York County District Attorney's office but has since been passed over to the office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
A spokesperson for Shapiro's office released the following statement:
“The York County District Attorney referred the private criminal complaint to our office and we are in the process of reviewing. The loss of these two young lives is truly heartbreaking and our thoughts and prayers are with their family and the community mourning this incredible loss.
Like all Pennsylvanians, we hope York County officials’ announcement of a committee to review what led up to these tragic events will get to the bottom of what happened here to ensure it never happens again.”