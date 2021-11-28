Red Lion pizzeria raises money for mother of Vicosa girls

Sunday's fundraiser wasn't the first one Central Pizza held. The pizzeria stopped taking calls after two hours on Wednesday because they were so busy.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County pizzeria is raising money for the mother of two girls killed in a murder-suicide earlier in November.

Central Pizza in Red Lion held a fundraiser on Sunday for Marisa Vicosa, the mother of Giana and Aaminah Vicosa. The owner of the restaurant said she wants to support the community the same way that it has supported her.

"I'm a small business owner and all I can do is to support them too and when tragedy strikes like this one," said Maria Favorito, owner of Central Pizza. "I'm in a small business, but I feel like you can do big things if you put your heart to it and this is to show her (the mother) that she is not alone,"

Favorito said 15 percent of total sales from the fundraisers go to Marisa Vicosa and her family. Central Pizza also sold flowers, with 100 percent of those funds also going to the Vicosa family.