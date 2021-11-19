York County community grieves children at vigil following kidnapping & manhunt

The search for Robert Vicosa ended with Vicosa, his two daughters, and an alleged accomplice dead in a murder-suicide.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — In the York County neighborhood where Giana and Aaminah Vicosa used to play, a community lit candles and held moments of silence for the two children whose lives were cut short following a kidnapping and manhunt that resulted in a deadly murder-suicide.

Neighbors on Pleader Lane in Windsor Township described the children as always smiling. They reflected on how the children would ride their bikes and play with other kids in the community.

Police said the girls father, Robert Vicosa, abducted them. Following a manhunt, a murder suicide left Vicosa, his two daughters, and an alleged accomplice dead. The shooting happened after a vehicle crash in Maryland.