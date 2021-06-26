Man wanted for arson that killed dog in Dauphin County

No one was injured but a 1-year-old pit bull died in the fire.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man they say intentionally started a fire at a home that killed a 1-year-old dog.

Armonte Hamilton, 28, is wanted for multiple charges including arson and cruelty to animals.

On June 26, officers were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of North 32nd Street for a person threatening to burn a home during a domestic dispute.

When the officers arrived on the scene they found the front of the house heavily engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set by Hamilton.

No one was injured but a 1-year-old pit bull died in the fire.