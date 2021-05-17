Man charged with arson, reckless endangerment following domestic incident in Lancaster

Mamelto Gonzalez, 33, allegedly lit a couch on fire while one adult and three children were inside a home.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Mamelto Gonzalez, 33, has been charged with arson, reckless endangerment, and several other charges following an incident in Lancaster on May 13.

At approximately 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Almanac Avenue. The caller told police that Gonzalez had set fire to the living room and there were people trapped on the second floor.

Upon arrival, officers located Gonzalez outside of the residence and smoke was noticeable on the inside. The officers forced their way into the home and found that there was no longer an active fire, but the couch was smoldering and there was smoke throughout the home.

The caller and her three children were evacuated from a locked bedroom on the second floor. Neighbors provided blankets to the children.

Gonzalez allegedly lit the couch on fire as well as punched holes in the walls and damaged several items of furniture. The caller told police that she was able to extinguish the fire before locking Gonzalez outside of the home and locking herself and her children in the bedroom.

Medics with Lancaster EMS treated the victims who required no further treatment.