Officials found a Roman candle firework during their investigation.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fire at an abandoned home in Shrewsbury Township is being investigated as arson, police said.

On Saturday night, firefighters were called to a home on the 1500 block of Thompson Road for a fire.

During their investigation, officials found a discharged Roman candle firework next to the home and ruled the fire an arson.

No injuries were reported.