Police: Steelton man set burned Bible, flipped over porch furniture during argument with neighbor over dog poop

STEELTON, Pa. — A Steelton man was charged last month after police say he set a Bible on fire on his neighbor's porch during an argument.

He is charged with a felony count of arson and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and trespassing, according to a criminal complaint filed by Steelton Borough Police.

According to police, Roussaw and his girlfriend had an ongoing dispute with their neighbor over their dog, which had been relieving itself in the neighbor's yard.

On the day of the alleged incident, the argument escalated to the point where Roussaw flipped over the chairs on his neighbor's porch and set his girlfriend's Bible on fire before placing it on a porch table.

The neighbor extinguished the fire and nearly got into a physical altercation with Roussaw, who allegedly left the scene and threatened to return with a gun to shoot up the neighbor's home, police say.

Responding officers noted the burned Bible was still present at the scene, and ashes were on the porch. The victim's porch was carpeted, making it even more potentially flammable, according to police.