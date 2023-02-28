x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Elderly Lancaster County woman loses $300 in 'boss scam'

The 76-year-old victim was tricked into buying three $100 Apple gift cards by a scammer claiming to be her employer through text messages, State Police said.
Credit: WPMT

INTERCOURSE, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected phone scam that they believe cost a Lancaster County woman $300.

The victim, a 76-year-old Intercourse woman employed at a local church, told police she was contacted via text message by someone claiming to be her boss. The scammer asked her to purchase three $100 Apple gift cards that were to be provided to other members of the church's staff, the victim reported.

The scammer later asked the victim to share the gift card numbers, and the victim complied.

She later learned that the person who contacted her was not her boss, police said.

The victim told police she alerted the Apple Fraud Department of the scam and was hoping to receive a $300 refund.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Sentenced To Death: The murder that unsettled Arkansas

Before You Leave, Check This Out