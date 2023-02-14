Police issue warning about scam calls claiming to be from border patrol agents

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents of a scam after one woman received a call claiming that she was involved with drugs.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is warning residents not to fall for a scam phone call from someone claiming to be with border patrol.

A woman contacted the NLCRPD to report that she had received a scam phone call from someone who claimed that they had found a package containing illegal narcotics that was linked to her.

The caller, who pretended to be with border patrol, told the victim that they had filed a warrant and she would need to pay a handling and disposal fee.

NLCRPD informed the woman that this was an instance of fraud and recommended she cut off all contact with the scammers.