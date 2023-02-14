Police issue warning about scam calls claiming to be from border patrol agents

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is warning residents not to fall for a scam phone call from someone claiming to be with border patrol.
A woman contacted the NLCRPD to report that she had received a scam phone call from someone who claimed that they had found a package containing illegal narcotics that was linked to her.
The caller, who pretended to be with border patrol, told the victim that they had filed a warrant and she would need to pay a handling and disposal fee.
NLCRPD informed the woman that this was an instance of fraud and recommended she cut off all contact with the scammers.
Police suggest that individuals monitor their credit for abnormal activities to determine if they may be a victim of identity fraud.