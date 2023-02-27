Two men arrested for $25,000 Perry County 'grandparent scam'

On Feb. 16, PSP Newport Station received a call from an 86-year-old woman stating she lost $25,000 in cash through a scam.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of two men related to a grandparent scam in Perry County.

The victim told troopers that she was receiving phone calls that her grandson had arrest warrants out of Pittsburgh and was instructed to send money to help.

At the time of the phone call, the victim had already withdrawn $10,000 and $15,000 and sent the money with drivers on a rideshare service.

Troopers worked with the victim to contact the suspected scammers, stating she had more money to send. The suspects arranged another rideshare service to deliver the money.

A driver showed up at the victim's home and took the package, telling the victim only that the destination was in New Jersey. Troopers quickly made contact with the driver, who was not involved in the scam and agreed to assist in the investigation.

At the drop-off location in New Jersey, two men were waiting for the cash delivery. Alfonso Manuel Montero-Perez and Rafael Humberto Recio-Santana were arrested in New Jersey and are currently awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Troopers are reminding the public to be aware of evolving scam. Personal information is frequently used by scammers in an attempt to make the claims seem more credible.