Middletown Police warn residents of suspect phone scam

The scammers claim the resident's electric utility bill is delinquent, and ask for the resident's credit card number to pay the bill.

"This is a scam," the police department said. "The Borough of Middletown does not notify residents of delinquent bills by telephone. Notifications are made via regular mail or email. If anyone receives a phone call of this nature do not provide credit card numbers or personal/financial information to the caller and contact the Middletown Borough Police Department at 717-558-6900."