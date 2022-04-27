Scott Strausbaugh convicted of child pornography charges in Lancaster County Court

Scott Strausbaugh, 36, of Columbia, was convicted last week in Lancaster County Court. He'll be sentenced at a later date, prosecutors say.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was convicted of five charges related to the possession and dissemination of child pornography, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Scott Strausbaugh, 36, of Columbia, was found guilty of disseminating child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography, and two counts of criminal use of a communication device, prosecutors said.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart presented evidence and testimony during trial that Strausbaugh had uploaded and shared multiple digital images and video files of children under the age of 18 engaged in a prohibited sexual acts or the simulation of such acts on March 5 and 6, 2020.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a CyberTipline report five days later, which was forwarded to Columbia Borough Police Detective Matthew Leddy on April 15, 2020.

The trial lasted four days and the jury returned its verdict on April 21 after about three hours of deliberations, according to prosecutors.

Detective Leddy filed charges, testified, and attended the entirety of trial.