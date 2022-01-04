Lancaster County man will serve up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of juvenile

Collin C. Sarne-Moran, 31, pleaded guilty to all 20 counts of charges against him on two separate dockets relating to the sexual abuse of a child over two years.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will serve up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty recently to charges related to the continued sexual abuse of a juvenile over a two-year span, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Collin C. Sarne-Moran, 31, of New Holland, entered a guilty plea on two dockets as part of an agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorneys Karen Mansfield and Janie Swinehart, the DA's office said Friday in a press release.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker accepted the terms of the plea agreement and ordered Sarne-Moran to serve a prison term of 20 to 40 years at a hearing on Wednesday, according to the DA's office.

The first docket consisted of four charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, four charges of unlawful contact with a minor, three charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13, and a charge of corruption of minors.

The second docket consisted of a charge of manufacturing child pornography, two charges of criminal use of a communication facility, a charge of corruption of minors, two charges of unlawful contact with minors for sexual abuse of children, and two charges of possession of child pornography.

Police began an investigation of the abuse after the victim spoke to investigators at the Children’s Alliance in February of 2021.

Sarne-Moran then voluntarily spoke with New Holland Police and admitted to the crimes.

Mansfield prosecuted the first docket; Swinehart prosecuted the second, according to the DA's office.