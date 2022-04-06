Lancaster man accused of possessing more than 1,000 images of child porn

Eric J. McCarthy, 32, is charged with four counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, Manheim Township Police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been charged with four felony counts of sexual abuse of children after an investigation by Manheim Township Police.

Eric J. McCarthy, 32, is accused of possessing at least seven videos and more than 1,100 photos depicting images of child pornography, police say.

Authorities began investigating McCarthy on Oct. 17, 2021, after receiving information from a Cyber Tipline involving suspected child pornography.

The illicit images were discovered on an iPhone belonging to McCarthy, police claim.

McCarthy turned himself in to authorities after being charged with the alleged offenses, police say.

In addition to sexual abuse of children, McCarthy is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, according to police.

He was arraigned on the charges and released from Lancaster County Prison after posting $25,000 bail.