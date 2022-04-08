Former part-time instructor at Milton Hershey School accused of having sexual relationship with student

26-year-old Joshua Rhoads, of Mount Joy, is charged with multiple felonies after police say he sexually assaulted a female student over a four-year span.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Derry Township Police charged a former part-time instructor at the Milton Hershey School with offenses connected to an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student over span of at least four years.

26-year-old Joshua Rhoads, of Mount Joy, Lancaster County, worked as a part-time Year Round Experiences instructor at the Derry Township school when the alleged abuse took place. The victim told police Rhoads had been sexually assaulting her since she was an eighth grader. The abuse continued until her junior year, the victim said.

The school confirmed in a statement that Rhoads was terminated after he was charged.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred when the victim was between the ages of 14 and 17, while Rhoads was between the ages of 22 and 25, according to a criminal complaint.

Police began investigating when the victim reported the alleged sexual abuse to school officials, who immediately contacted authorities.

A spokesperson for the Milton Hershey School issued the following statement:

“Milton Hershey School takes all allegations of abuse very seriously. The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. Recently, a student came forward to report alleged abuse by a part-time employee who worked at MHS during summers and breaks. MHS took immediate action to notify law enforcement, is fully cooperating with their investigation, and has terminated the employee. We are focused on providing the student with care and support.

We hold all employees to the highest possible standards to ensure MHS is a nurturing and safe environment. Prior to employment, applicants are vetted through a rigorous process of background checks and reviews. All full-time and part-time staff are also required to complete comprehensive mandatory reporting and child protection training. This intentional training and attention to student safety is an ongoing focus at MHS.

"Over the past year, as part our proactive safety efforts, MHS worked with child protection experts Dr. Monica Applewhite and Dr. Kathleen McChesney to conduct a comprehensive assessment. This process was undertaken to ensure MHS continues to align with best practices that prioritize student safety and excellence in prevention, detection, and response to student abuse. Their research has concluded and MHS has been recognized for our policies, procedures, and training practices that are meeting, and often exceeding, national benchmarks for child safety and protective services.”

The victim told police that she and Rhoads began engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship during her eighth grade year in 2017, when she attended a camp where Rhoads was serving as a chaperone and activities coordinator.

While at camp, the victim reported, Rhoads gave her his phone and asked her to go to a bathroom to take nude photos of herself. The victim complied, taking photos of her breasts and genitals before returning the phone to him, according to the criminal complaint.

In February 2018, during a class trip to Ski Roundtop, Rhoads allegedly touching the victim inappropriately while sitting with her on a school bus, the complaint states.

When the victim got her own cell phone in ninth grade, she told police, she and Rhoads began corresponding over Snapchat. Rhoads would request nude photos and videos, and the victim reported she complied, the complaint states. The victim said she sent Rhoads more than 50 nude photos and videos in this manner.

The victim reported she performed oral sex on Rhoads in 2021, during her junior year. She said she met with Rhoads while she was at home on break from school, according to the complaint.

Rhoads is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, solicitation of sexual abuse, solicitation of sexual abuse of children (child pornography), unlawful contact with a minor (sexual offenses), unlawful contact with a minor (sexual abuse of children), and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

He was arraigned on the charges Thursday. Court records do not show any bail information.