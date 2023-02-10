Lancaster County man charged with criminal homicide of 12-year-old

According to police, during Shackelford's interview, he admitted to raping and killing his ex-girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Columbia man is facing charges after admitting to raping and killing a 12-year-old girl.

Jason Shackelford, 39, from Columbia, has been charged with criminal homicide for the death of a the girl, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

At this time, Shackelford is in Lancaster County Prison after he was detained by East Lampeter Township Police and transported to the Columbia Borough Police Department for questioning on Friday, Feb. 10.

According to police, during Shackelford's interview, he admitted to raping and killing his ex-girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter on the night of Feb. 8 into the morning of Feb. 9 at a home along the 500 block of Avenue H in Columbia.

Shackelford allegedly told police that he attempted to hide the girl's body in a basement freezer.

During the initial search of the home by the Columbia Borough Police Department, officers reportedly discovered the body of a juvenile teen inside a basement chest freezer.

On Feb. 10, East Lampeter Township Police were dispatched to the Wyndham Lancaster Hotel at 2300 Lincoln Highway East for a domestic disturbance.

At the scene, officers made contact with Shackelford and his ex-girlfriend, who told officers she was working the night shift on Feb. 8 into Feb. 9. The woman told police that Shackelford said that he kidnapped the 12-year-old victim from her home.

Columbia Police further interviewed the woman, who stated that she was currently going through a breakup with Shackelford and asked him to move out.

The woman told police that the received a text while at work at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 9 from Shackelford saying the 12-year-old victim was sick and in bed.

When the woman returned home from her shift around 7:45 a.m., she alleged that she got into an argument with Shackelford. He then showed her the victim's empty bed and alleged he had taken her to New York, where she was safe.

According to the woman, Shackelford then raped her before forcing her to leave for the Wyndham Lancaster Hotel with him.

The second victim alleged that Shackelford used her 12-year-old daughter's well-being against her as he sexually assaulted her at the hotel.

He eventually allowed her to smoke a cigarette, which is when the woman alerted hotel staff to call the police.