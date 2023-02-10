Harrisburg man convicted of supplying fentanyl-laced cocaine to man who later suffered fatal overdose

Thomas Wiley Jr., 29, was found guilty of selling crack cocaine to the 55-year-old victim, who died in his Elizabethtown home in June 2019, prosecutors said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was convicted Wednesday of supplying the fentanyl-laced cocaine that caused the fatal overdose of an Elizabethtown man in 2019, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Thomas Wiley Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Deaven Road, was found guilty of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility by a Lancaster County jury following a three-day trial, according to prosecutors.

Wiley Jr. was accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to the 55-year-old victim, who was found deceased in his home on the 100 block of South Market Street in June 2019.

According to testimony, on June 25, 2019, the Elizabethtown Police Department responded to the victim's home for the report of an unattended death.

Upon arrival, officers met with the girlfriend of the victim, who said she last heard from him on June 23, became concerned, and decided to check on the victim, who was found deceased.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be multiple drug toxicity.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller presented evidence during trial that showed the defendant had sold crack cocaine to the victim on multiple occasions, including the night of his death.

Defense counsel argued fentanyl is what killed the victim – not cocaine – and that the fentanyl came from a different source other than Wiley Jr.

The jury then heard evidence that Wiley Jr.’s fingerprint was on one of the sandwich baggies recovered from the victim’s residence.

Miller argued that Wiley Jr. was the one who bought his product from a different source – not the victim – and that there isn’t quality assurance in dealing illegal narcotics.

The jury returned its verdict after approximately three hours of deliberations Wednesday.