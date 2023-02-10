Body found in Columbia home; police say it's a homicide and a suspect is in custody

A body was found Friday morning inside a home on the 500 block of Avenue H, according to Columbia Borough Police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Columbia say they have a suspect in custody but are continuing to investigate after a body was found inside a home in the Lancaster County borough.

The body was found Friday at about 8:18 a.m. inside a home on the 500 block of Avenue H, police said.

Investigators did not release any additional details regarding the investigation but said they have a suspect in custody.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect, or of the deceased.

The case is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, according to police.