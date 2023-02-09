Cumberland County man sentenced up to 40 years in jail for attempted homicides

Mark Boisey was convicted on two counts of attempted homicide, among other charges for his 2019 crimes.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New Cumberland man was convicted of attempted homicide, among other charges, on Wednesday.

Mark Boisey of New Cumberland, Pa., was convicted by a jury of two counts of attempted homicide, three counts of assault of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, four counts of aggravated assault, strangulation, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

Judge Edward Guido sentenced Boisey to an aggregate sentence of 20 to 40 years in a state correctional institution on Feb. 9.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 13, 2019, where Boisey pulled a gun on his girlfriend after getting into a physical and verbal altercation.

Once she escaped into their neighbor's home, Boisey began shooting at her.

Police quickly arrived to the scene and were then shot at by Boisey. According to police, Boisey shot between 30 to 50 shots at both the victim and officers during the altercation.

After taking cover and ensuring the safety of the victim, officers contacted the Special Response Team (SRT) for additional assistance. Boisey was then taken into police custody without further escalation.