Candlelight vigil held for missing York County man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A candlelight vigil will be held for a missing York County man.

Kadin Black, 19, from Lower Windsor Township was last seen at his home on Vickille Drive on Dec. 17, 2022.

In early January, Lower Windsor Township Police held a press conference, stating that it appeared as if there were no signs of foul play in Black's disappearance.

However, Black has still not been found.

On Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m., friends, family and supporters of Black will hold a candlelight vigil for his safe return. The vigil will be held at 2100 Fishing Creek Road in Wrightsville and is open to all members of the public.

Black is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5'10" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Black's whereabouts has been asked to contact the Lower Windsor Township Police Department at 717-244-8055 at extension 112 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).