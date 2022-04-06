Lancaster County man accused of attacking coworker after learning he had been fired

Jose H. Vazquez, 46, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other offenses related to an alleged attack on Tuesday in Ephrata, police say.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing several charges after allegedly attacking a coworker after being fired from his job Tuesday morning, according to police.

46-year-old Jose H. Vazquez, of Ephrata, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment, possessing the instruments of crime and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to police.

He is accused of threatening another man with a gun, then later striking the victim in the back of the head with the firearm, according to Ephrata Borough Police.

Authorities say Vazquez was unloading a truck when he learned he had been fired. He then threatened a coworker with a handgun and struck the coworker with the firearm, causing it to discharge. He then threatened the victim's family, according to police.

No one was struck when the firearm discharged, police say. The victim of the attack sustained a laceration to his head and required stitches for treatment, according to police.

Vazquez was arrested at his home at about 10 p.m. Tuesday and was taken to Lancaster County Central Arraignment, where he was held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Police believe they have recovered the gun that was used after a search of the residence.

Assisting agencies were East Lampeter Township Police and Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team.