Police: Lancaster County woman stabs man in head and face during domestic incident

57-year-old Marica Pejcic, of Manheim, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the incident, which occurred Sunday afternoon, police say.

MANHEIM, Pa. — A 57-year-old Lancaster County woman has been charged with attempted homicide and other offenses after police say she stabbed her husband several times with multiple kitchen knives during a dispute at their home Sunday afternoon.

Marica Pejcic, of Manheim, is accused of stabbing her husband at least five times in the head and face. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the couple's home on the 200 block of North Charlotte Street, according to a criminal complaint filed by Manheim Borough Police.

Pejcic allegedly used two different knives in the attack, according to police.

She began the alleged attack while the man was sleeping on the couch, police claim. Pejcic allegedly pulled a blanket off the victim and stabbed him in the eyelid, then continued the attack by stabbing him elsewhere in the face and head, according to police.

She allegedly told him she was going to kill him during the alleged attack, the victim reported. The victim said he couldn't see during the assault because there was blood in his eyes.

Pejcic had allegedly made other threats against the man's life prior to the attack, saying she "was going to kill (him) by cutting his head like a pig," the victim reported.

During an interview with police after the incident, Pejcic allegedly admitted to threatening to kill the victim. She allegedly pulled her hand across her throat in a cutting motion while describing the treat to investigators, police say.

In addition to attempted homicide, Pejcic is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to the criminal complaint.

She was arraigned on the charges before Magisterial District Judge Brian Chudzik, who set bail at $500,000.

Pejcic is currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.