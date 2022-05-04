Lancaster Uber driver convicted of aggravated assault after threatening passenger with gun

Plauger faces a maximum of 14 years in prison; his sentencing will take place at a later date.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lorenzo Lee Plauger, 28, of the 30 block of West New Street, was recently convicted of aggravated assault and two charges of simple assault regarding an incident on Aug. 30, 2020, when he threatened a passenger with a firearm, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

On that day in Aug. 2020 around 7 p.m., police were dispatched to South Franklin Street for the report of a robbery. Once on the scene, the victim reported being robbed by an Uber driver at gunpoint and that the suspect had fled in his car.

Plauger had pulled into an alleyway near 600 East Mifflin Street and locked the doors of the vehicle before pulling out a black handgun, pointing it at the victim’s head, and demanding all the money the victim had.

The victim was able to pull the gun out of Plauger's hand, and it fell between the car seat and the driver’s door. Plauger then struck the victim with his hands before the victim was able to escape.

Plauger was able to be identified and tracked down via his Uber profile which showed his name and the car he had been driving.

He was also charged with robbery but was found not guilty. However, the aggravated assault conviction, a second-degree felony, will prevent Plauger from carrying, purchasing, or possessing firearms in the future.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police Officer Matthew Deibler filed charges, testified, and attended the entirety of trial.