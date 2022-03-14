Lancaster man charged in Feb. 27 attack at city nightclub

William Travis Jones is charged with aggravated assault in the incident, which occurred at the Rainmakers Club on East Chestnut Street.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are seeking help to locate the suspect in a Feb. 27 attack at a nightclub that left one person injured.

William Travis Jones is charged with aggravated assault in the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. at the Rainmakers Club, located on the 700 block of East Chestnut Street in the city, police say.

Jones is accused of attacking a 43-year-old male victim with an unknown edged weapon, according to police. The victim was found in a restroom at the club, suffering from a laceration to the head and neck area. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police say.

Jones, of Lancaster, is still at large and police are attempting to locate him.