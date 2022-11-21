Harrisburg woman assaulted officer after being arrested for DUI, endangering child welfare

Danielle L. Watkins, 47, of Harrisburg, was arrested when police noticed she appeared to be under the influence after pulling her over for light violations.

GOLDSBORO, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman was arrested on charges of DUI and endangering the welfare of two children after a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township.

Police pulled over Danielle L. Watkins, 47, of Harrisburg, at 11:34 p.m. on Oct. 28 after noticing her vehicle had two taillights and one headlight out.

According to authorities, when the arresting officer activated his lights and siren, Watkins' car began drifting into oncoming traffic before pulling over on the wrong side of the road, facing oncoming cars.

Watkins reportedly was slow to respond to police and "appeared disoriented and drowsy," according to a criminal complaint. She allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol a few hours before driving and smoking marijuana right before she left the house.

Authorities say there were two children, ages 5 and 7, in the back of the car.

Police conducted field sobriety tests, and Watkins showed multiple signs of impairment, according to officials.

Once the arresting officer handcuffed Watkins behind her back, she allegedly became agitated and uncooperative, refusing to get into the patrol vehicle and kicking her feet at an officer, almost causing injury.

During the ride to the York County Booking Center, police say Watkins managed to get her hands out of her handcuffs and used the cuffs to strike the plexiglass partition.

When officers attempted to replace the handcuffs, she allegedly physically resisted arrest and spit at a police officer. Once back in the patrol car, Watkins continued to spit and kick, according to a criminal complaint. Police say she also spit and yelled expletives at an officer when they asked to read her an official form.