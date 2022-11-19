York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant

Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced that the York County Regional Police Department was awarded a $775,000 grant to expand their building and storage.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station.

Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.

“Our police officers are so dedicated to keeping our communities safe and defending victims by bringing criminals to justice when necessary,” Phillips-Hill said. “However, the current limitations of the York County Regional Police Department’s building make it more challenging for the officers to do their important work. Because of the grant, the building will be more reflective of the department’s needs, enabling greater efficiency—and ultimately greater service to the community.”