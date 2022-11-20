Maryland man helps steal $2,000 worth of products from Lancaster County Ulta Beauty

According to Manheim Township Police, multiple suspects selected and stole an excess of $2,000 worth of perfume and colognes listed for sale.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man was arrested for stealing $2,000 in products from a Lancaster County Ulta Beauty.

Rashad Davon Hunt, 30, from Baltimore, was charged with one count of conspiracy retail theft.

According to Manheim Township Police, the suspects selected and stole an excess of $2,000 worth of perfume and colognes listed for sale. They reportedly did so in full view of store security cameras.

Witnesses watched the suspects flee the scene, where they were later picked up by a driver in a gray sedan.

An officer arrived and located Hunt fleeing on foot.

A subsequent investigation showed that Hunt allegedly admitted that he was inside the getaway car, has a known history of theft and specifically conducted thefts targeting Ulta Beauty stores via Maryland investigators.

Based on the investigation, it was determined that Hunt was likely the driver of the giveaway car and was present while the suspects following the theft.