Police stop Lebanon armed robbery in progress

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon City Police officers stopped an assault and armed robbery in progress on Nov. 17.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun.

Upon arrival, they allegedly found a man inside an apartment making threats and striking a victim until officers were able to intervene.

Two victims allegedly told police that they heard yelling outside the apartment and opened the door to investigate, at which point the suspect forced his way in and demanded money while threatening them with a gun.

Tyshaun Hayes, 30, of Long Island, N.Y., was charged with robbery, burglary, simple assault and terroristic threats.

Hayes' bail was set at $50,000 and he is incarcerated at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.