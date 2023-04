Police say they found a gun at the scene.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting that left one man injured overnight.

Officers were dispatched to the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. for a call about someone being shot.

At the scene, officers found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Police say they found shell casings and a gun in the area.

Police continue to investigate.