Dauphin County police searching for man accused of shooting dog, walking off

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township police are investigating the shooting of a dog.

According to police, on Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m., a man was walking along the 2400 block of Locust Lane when he shot a dog he encountered. 

The suspect reportedly fired one round and kept walking west, turning onto 24th Street. 

He has been described as 5'10" with shoulder-length dreads. 

It is unclear at this time what the dog's condition is. 

Any witnesses or anyone with details has been asked to contact Detective Corporal Lee Tarasi directly at 717-909-9259 or email at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com. 

