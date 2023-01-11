Dauphin County police searching for man accused of shooting dog, walking off

According to police, on Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m., a man was walking along the 2400 block of Locust Lane when he shot a dog he encountered.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township police are investigating the shooting of a dog.

The suspect reportedly fired one round and kept walking west, turning onto 24th Street.

He has been described as 5'10" with shoulder-length dreads.

It is unclear at this time what the dog's condition is.