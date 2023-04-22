x
Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead in Harrisburg

Police say the man died at the hospital.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a man after a shooting in Harrisburg on Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South 13th Street on April 21 around 9:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Authorities say upon arrival, they found an injured man at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Harrisburg Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crimewatch.

