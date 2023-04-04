Police: 2 injured in Harrisburg shooting

Probation officers heard gunshots in the area of N. 4th and Emerald Streets around 6:15 p.m., two victims were later located.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Harrisburg.

According to Harrisburg Police Department's Public Information Officer Sgt. Kyle Gautsch, Dauphin County probation officers heard gunshots in the area of N. 4th and Emerald Streets around 6:15 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and searched the area, but didn't locate any victims.

Shortly after, according to Gautsch, officers located two gunshot victims arriving at a local hospital. The victims, an adult and a juvenile, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.