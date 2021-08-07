Man charged with string of arsons in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police and Bureau of Fire announced charges against a man for a string of arsons in Harrisburg.
Tyler Kapp, 29, of Marysville, is facing arson among other related offenses for his role in the incidents.
Kapp is accused of lighting a string of fires that took place between May and June in the Allison Hill area of Harrisburg.
He is being held in Perry County Prison on $100,000 bail.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.