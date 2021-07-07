Man wanted after allegedly setting three fires in Lancaster

Charles Cieslik, 40, is wanted on arson, aggravated assault, and risking catastrophe charges for his role in the incidents.

Charles Cieslik, 40, is wanted on arson, aggravated assault, and risking catastrophe charges, among other offenses he faces for his role in the incidents.

Police say on June 30 around 10:45 p.m., fire crews were sent to the 100 block of S. Prince St. for a building fire.

Officials at the scene were able to extinguish a burning roll of paper towels, and noted the "very strong smell" of an accelerant.

On July 1 around 1:40 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Beaver St. for another building fire. Officials determined that this fire was also an arson.

Finally, on July 1 around 4:10 a.m., police were dispatched to the same residence in the 400 block of Beaver St. for another fire. This time, officials noted that this fire consisted of a gasoline can, chair, and door mat.

Police say that the fires were not set randomly, and that specific people known to Cieslik were targeted. The State Police Fire Marshal ruled each of the fires' cause and origin to be Arson.

After an investigation, authorities say they were able to identify Cieslik as the suspect, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.