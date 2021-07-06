New fire station needed, but officials say the cost to build one skyrocketed during the pandemic

It's a project 27 years in the making, and it almost began earlier this year. However, Chief Steve Roy says construction costs skyrocketed.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County fire department is in need of a new consolidated firehouse. Right now, Lancaster Township firefighters report to two separate locations, and the chief says that causes delays.

Construction on the long-awaited project was set to begin earlier this year, but COVID-19 drove the cost to build too high.

"It was a real gut punch," said Chief Steve Roy.

Lancaster Township Fire had received all the necessary approvals and permits.

"It's tough to build a building," explained Chief Roy. "We finally got through all that, all these things you have to have to build a building, and then, boom."

The cost to build became $700,000 more than anticipated.

"We had our final bid March of 2021," added Roy. "Just the steel went up $75,000."

Currently, firefighters report to two separate locations: Lancaster Township Station North on Maple Avenue and Lancaster Township Station South on Fairview Avenue.

"If the ladder track gets called and the people who happen to be available, they have to run get their gear and bring it over here, and there's a big delay," explained the chief.

As Chief Roy explains, the current stations aren't big enough.

"We've kind of outgrown... That white line on the street. You have to look out the window of the ladder truck, when you hit that line, you can turn," he joked.

The new station would be off Millersville Pike near the shopping plaza.

"It's an ideal location because it's dead center of the township. It's not in residential neighborhoods," explained the longtime firefighter. "There's more parking available, and the facility would be built for a modern fire department. 70 years ago, that's now how they were built. They were garages 70 years ago, and that's where we are."

Chief Roy says it's a goal of his to see a new station be built.

"It really is. I keep a picture in my phone of a letter sent to School District of Lancaster in 1994 which was the first letter sent to explore building a station," he said.