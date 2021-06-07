Fire chiefs call to repeal fireworks law to stop 'warzone' of issues, complaints, and tragedies

Following an explosion in Lebanon, a child's death in West York, and countless other complaints, fire chiefs around the area call for repeal of 2017 fireworks law

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fire chiefs across the region are calling for the end of a law that allows people in Pennsylvania to set off commercial-grade fireworks after a number of incidents across the state that led to complaints and fatal incidents.

In West York, a child died after the improper disposal of fireworks. In Lebanon, fireworks are being investigated as officials work to uncover what caused an explosion that destroyed a recycling plant. Fire officials said investigators are also looking into if fireworks caused a house fire Sunday in Montgomery County that killed a volunteer firefighter.

In York City, Fire Chief William Sleeger Jr said "the police department has fielded you know, numerous calls. I want to say numerous it's probably in the hundreds." He added police issued 11 citations for fireworks use within the city and firefighters responded to 3 fireworks related fires in the city. York City firefighters also assisted in responding to the deadly fire in West York.

Sleeger is among the fire chiefs in the region calling for the repeal of the 2017 fireworks law, along with Harrisburg's fire chief Brian Enterline.

"This weekend, another holiday weekend, it was just an absolute warzone here in Harrisburg and throughout Central Pennsylvania," said Enterline. Enterline added cities and towns need to have the ability to opt out of the law in order to prevent aerial fireworks from being set off near tightly-packed housing and commercial areas.

Standing at the explosion site in Lebanon, Lebanon fire commissioner Duane Trautman said, "would you believe during the fire people were shooting fireworks up in the air. We were already unnerved by the explosion and they're going up overhead big booms, fireworks, while we're here fighting this, you know."

He added, "the indiscriminate, inconsiderate and really reckless use of fireworks in Lebanon and elsewhere, I know that York had a house fire, it's disgusting. And this is all because of the state legislature and this fireworks law and their greedy little fingers in an 18% tax on the fireworks and these aerial fireworks. If this is caused by that, well that's just one more thing against it."

The fire chiefs noted that current Pennsylvania law requires aerial fireworks to be set off at a distance from buildings. But, they said it's difficult to catch people who do not follow the law as police must catch the offender in the act of lighting the fireworks.

Hear from Lebanon County's Fire Commissioner: