Harrisburg teen accused of robbing, raping woman at gunpoint

Giovanni Hall, 18, was captured by police after a short foot chase shortly after the alleged incident, which occurred Monday morning, according to police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg teen has been arrested after police say he robbed and raped a woman at gunpoint in the city Monday morning.

Giovanni Hall, 18, is charged with robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, rape for forcible compulsion and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of South 13th and Berryhill streets, according to Harrisburg Police.

The victim told police she was walking in the area when she was approached by a suspect, who brandished a handgun and ordered her to engage in sexual acts with him. When she attempted to fight him off, the suspect struck the woman, stole her belongings, and fled on foot, police said.

Responding officers later observed Hall, who matched the suspect's physical description, in the area and attempted to stop him. But Hall fled on foot, according to police, leading officers on a short foot chase before he was captured, detained and identified as the man who had robbed and sexually assaulted the victim.

Hall was also found to be in possession of drugs when officers searched him, police claim.

He was transported to Dauphin County Booking for arraignment on his charges.