Dauphin County man wanted for Swatara Township robbery

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police said on Dec. 26 at 5:28 p.m., a man robbed a Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS) phone store on Paxton Street in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.
Police said that the suspect, who was wearing a puffy black hooded coat, black pants, and white sneakers, threatened an employee with a weapon.
Police reports stated he then stole an unspecified amount of money and merchandise from the store before fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle eastbound on Paxton Street.
Suspect in MetroPCS robbery
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or the investigation is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at (717) 564-2550, or by submitting a tip through CrimeWatch.