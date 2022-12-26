Dauphin County man wanted for Swatara Township robbery

The Swatara Township Police Department is currently searching for the suspect, who fled the scene in an unknown vehicle

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police said on Dec. 26 at 5:28 p.m., a man robbed a Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS) phone store on Paxton Street in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

Police said that the suspect, who was wearing a puffy black hooded coat, black pants, and white sneakers, threatened an employee with a weapon.

Police reports stated he then stole an unspecified amount of money and merchandise from the store before fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle eastbound on Paxton Street.

