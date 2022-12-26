x
Dauphin County man wanted for Swatara Township robbery

The Swatara Township Police Department is currently searching for the suspect, who fled the scene in an unknown vehicle
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police said on Dec. 26 at 5:28 p.m., a man robbed a Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS) phone store on Paxton Street in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

Police said that the suspect, who was wearing a puffy black hooded coat, black pants, and white sneakers, threatened an employee with a weapon. 

Police reports stated he then stole an unspecified amount of money and merchandise from the store before fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle eastbound on Paxton Street.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or the investigation is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at (717) 564-2550, or by submitting a tip through CrimeWatch. 

