Police investigating reported Dauphin County robbery

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim that told police a young man had approached her and pulled out a gun.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a reported armed robbery.

On Monday, Dec. 19 around 7 p.m., Harrisburg police responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street for a report of a robbery at gunpoint. 

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim that told police a young man had approached her and pulled out a gun. 

The suspect allegedly took various items from the victim and then fled the area. 

The person in the attached image is a person of interest, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. The suspect was described as a young man, wearing a dark jacket and black pants. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

