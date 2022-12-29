Police investigating reported Dauphin County robbery

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim that told police a young man had approached her and pulled out a gun.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a reported armed robbery.

On Monday, Dec. 19 around 7 p.m., Harrisburg police responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street for a report of a robbery at gunpoint.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim that told police a young man had approached her and pulled out a gun.

The suspect allegedly took various items from the victim and then fled the area.

The person in the attached image is a person of interest, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. The suspect was described as a young man, wearing a dark jacket and black pants.