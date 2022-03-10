Police: Suspect tries to fill numerous fraudulent prescriptions in Perry County

Police say the pictured suspect tried to fill several fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances at three pharmacies in Newport this week.

NEWPORT, Pa. — State Police are seeking help in identifying a man accused of trying to fill multiple fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances at several pharmacies in Perry County earlier this week.

According to police, on March 8, the pictured suspect entered the pharmacy at Weis Markets at about 6:08 p.m. and attempted to get a fraudulent prescription for a controlled substance filled there.

He was told the prescription would be filled by 7 p.m., but never returned to claim it, police say.

The same suspect also tried to have similar prescriptions filled at the Medicine Shoppe in Newport on the same day, and made another attempt at the Newport Pharmacy on Wednesday, police say.

The suspect is described as a man about six feet tall with a large build, police say. He has black curly hair and facial hair. He was seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black sneakers, according to police.