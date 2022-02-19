Perry County man dies in head-on crash in York County

Joel Jumper of Shermans Dale was pronounced dead at the scene.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old Perry County man died Thursday night after a head-on collision with another vehicle in York County.

Joel Jumper of Shermans Dale was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 17, in Warrington Township, York County.

Authorities say a vehicle heading north in the area of the 1800 block of Old York Road entered the southbound lane and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Jumper, the driver of the northbound vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

State police are investigating this crash.