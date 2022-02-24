x
Eight displaced after fire at apartment building in Perry County

As a result of the Thursday morning fire, eight people have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
Credit: FOX43

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Eight people have been displaced after a fire in Perry County.

According to emergency dispatch, the fire broke out around 7:50 a.m. on Feb. 24 at an apartment building in the first block of Petersburg Ln. in Penn Township.

Byron Worner, the Chief of Duncannon FC said that eight people were displaced as a result of the fire, but everyone was able to get out of the building safely, including a dog.

Worner said State Police are investigating the origin of the fire on the front porch area of the building.

After sparking, Worner says the fire got up into a loft area and spread through the common loft and into the surrounding apartments.

